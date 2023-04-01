Lagos State Police probe death of Yul Edochie’s son

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, who spoke with Daily Post confirmed the development on Friday saying the matter would be forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Kambilichukwu, 16, died on Thursday morning after developing a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos.

Kambilichukwu died two months after Edochie celebrated his 16th birthday with his wife, Mary Edochie.

Yul had on January 4 celebrated his (son) birthday via his social media with the caption “A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilinachukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. With many more happy years. Daddy loves you.”