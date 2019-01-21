The documentary by BBC LGBT Correspondent Ben Hunte focused on how the Kumasi movie industry (Kumawood) is faring despite low budgets and investments.

“I appear on set almost every day. Unless during lecture hours,” Maame Serwaa told Ben.

According to Maame Serwaa, the movie set is always 'great' for her because she gets to mingle with people and find new friends.

She said: “It’s great being on set. You get to meet and chat with new people.”

Maame Serwaa, known for her pretentious and crazy acting, emerged as a child actor a few years ago and has since been consistent on movie sets.

She has won several prestigious awards including the “Best Indigenous Actress of the Year (Ghana)” at City People Entertainment Award. She recently bagged two awards at the Ghana Tertiary Awards 2018.

Watch a snippet of the documentary below.