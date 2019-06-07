Producers of the hit TV series have started airing a new season, which during its production, Ivan Quashiga, director for the series, hinted that some old faces will go missing and some new characters will be introduced.

So far, two episodes from the new season five of YOLO have been released and there has been no sign of Fella Makafui in there, though Drogba, Cyril, George and others who were characters in the previous season are in the new season.

READ ALSO: Meet the new faces in the new YOLO season

Unhappy Medikal reacting to his girlfriend’s disappearance from the movie, took to Twitter to describe it as sh*t, adding that he is not going to watch it if Fella Makafui isn’t going to be featured in series.

See his tweet below and tell us what you think.