According to the veteran filmmaker, the rationale behind this move is that some of the actors in the previous seasons of the series are now grown and they will have to change the direction of the series to fit such course.

Putting this to work, pulse.com.gh has sighted some behind the scene shots from the new series, where some of the new faces introduced to the series, are seen at work playing their respective roles.

From the videos and photos seen, John Peasah (Drogba), Aaron Adatsi (Cyril), Desmond Danso Sakyi (King George) and some of the old faces will still be making appearances in the season five.

However, check out some of the new faces in the photos and videos below and tell us what you think.