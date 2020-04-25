The group in their latest skit decided to recreate scenes from Netflix hit series, Money Heist, and their acting skills coupled with using local objects such as plastic bottles and wheelbarrows to recreate props for the movie has won global attention and love on social media.

The recreation was carved from the season four trailer of the currently most talked about Netflix series, which has millions of fans and viewers around the world. The 2 minutes skit has gone viral, with it scooping over 40,000 retweets, 2.1m views and 3000 plus on the micro-blogging platform that it caught Alvaro Morte’s attention.

Alvaro Morte is the Spanish actor who played the role of Sergio "El Profesor" Marquina in the Spanish heist series, whose intelligence in the film is what the plot of the movie is seated on. Reacting to the viral tweet, Alvaro tweeted “What an amazing job!!! Congrats!! Thanks a lot for this. You all are the very best”.

If you watch Money Heist and you know the Prof, then you should be amazed that he is amazed because he is the one amazing people in the movie all the time. Watch the Ikorodu Boys’ skit below and share your thoughts with us.