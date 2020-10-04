Ghanaian movie stars namely Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Van Vicker, John Dumelo, Yvonne Okoro, Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buhari at a point flooded the Nigerian movie industry

Van Vicker despite showing his admiration for the competitive nature of the Nigerian movie industry, disclosed that he came under threats because he became a dominant figure.

“Initially everything was good, but at a point, the Nigerian male actors had issues with me so I did face some threats, adverse situations here and there because they were not too happy,” he said on on United Showbiz on UTV.

He continued: “You know film business is incredibly competitive, so, it’s either him or him. When there is a certain range, it’s Mr. A or Mr. B, so if Mr. A is the one on top, he’s on for a very long time and that doesn’t give way for others to shine so the Nigerian lead actors weren’t too comfortable.”

Vicker noted that the actors later had to understand that whether the role goes to a Ghanaian or a Nigerian, “we’re all brothers”.

“Later on, they realized I had no ill motives toward them so it wasn’t what they were thinking,” he said.

He noted that Nigerian producers paid the Ghanaian actors very well and he really appreciated the competition between Ghana and Nigeria anytime he starred in movies in Nigeria.

“…it made me appreciate the competition. It made me appreciate the lifestyle of other people and also it made me take some risk knowing that as an actor because it is highly competitive, you want to go outside your comfort zone because that’s where the real opportunities and development of yourself can be,” Van Vicker said.