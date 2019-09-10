The documentary, according to the “Moesha” hitmaker, tells the story of his 20-year journey in the music industry.

He made this revelation during a press lunch at Kri8 Lounge in Weija, Accra on September 5, 2019.

For those who are missing in action about the whole fuss about the new documentary, here are a few things you need to know:

About “Pae Mu Ka” documentary

“Pae Mu Ka” isn’t the title of the documentary – it’s actually “Lyrics of a Legend”. The documentary throws light primarily on Obrafour’s debut studio project, “Pae Mu Ka”, and on the key happenings in the industry since his seminal entry into the music industry.

Cameo appearances

The documentary features cameo appearances from prominent industry players, stakeholders, friends of Obrafour, former Last Two label mates and fellow musicians. Among them are Reggie Rockstone, Cy Lover, Edem’s manager Daniel Masoul, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Yvonne Nelson, Hammer and Kwaw Kesse.

Premiere date and venue

The documentary will be premiered at the Silver Bird Cinemas on September 27, 2019, at 7 pm and will be followed by a panel discussion with well-seasoned industry speakers.

What’s next?

Obrafour will climax his 20-year celebration with “Pae Mu Ka” concert at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 9, 2019.

According to him, he is doing this concert for posterity and proceeds from the concert will be invested in rural development.

“I’m not doing it for myself – I’m doing it for posterity and mother Ghana. Proceeds from the concert will go into my foundation which will, in turn, invest in rural education and help alleviate the plights of our rural folks,” he told the press.