Sitsofe Tsikor tackles domestic violence with 'Evor' movie; stars Adjetey Anang and more

The film unfolds from the crime scene, unravelling the layers of their love story to the tumultuous incidents of abuse, including the loss of a child and infidelity.

"EVOR" sheds light on Dela's futile attempts to seek help from family, friends, the church, and the police, leading to the culmination of that fateful day. The film serves as a poignant exploration of societal failure in intervening during years of unchecked abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the press, producer and actor Sitsofe Tsikor expressed, "EVOR is a work of art that we have put our hearts and backs into. We have made a film that would go a long way to change people’s thoughts, and we can’t wait for you all to see it." She added, "Do make sure you see it when it’s released, and it would be worth your time."

The film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast of Ghanaian talents, including Adjetey Anang, Brian Angels, Fred Amugi, Pascaline Edwards, Abeiku Santana, Myna Otoo, Naa Ashokor Mensah-Doku, and other equally talented individuals.

'EVOR' is set to premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas on Wednesday, March 6, 2023. Tickets are on sale for 100ghc with showing times at 7 pm and 9 pm. Check out the trailer below.

In a testament to its quality and impact, 'EVOR' has already secured an official selection at this year's edition of The African Film Festival (TAFF).

ADVERTISEMENT