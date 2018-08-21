Strika ran away from school, he is not a beggar- manager

news

Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye who played ‘Strika’ in ‘Beasts of No Nation' movie is not into alms begging, his manager has said.

It follows report by Pulse.com.gh that the actor, who debuted in Netflix's first original feature film, Beasts of No Nation now begs on the streets of Accra.

He starred alongside Abraham Attah and Idris Elba who were undoubtedly the stars of the movie.

“He is not a beggar. He is currently a pupil of Cape Coast Montessori School and in Class 5, skrika's manager, Mawuko Kuadzi, told Citinewsroom.com. "After the Beast of No Nation audition, we realized that he was not fluent in English and was not going to school, so we decided to take him to school.”

Stika's plight was highlighted by a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Caleb Nii Boye.

In a post on Facebook, Boye narrates meeting Strika and he’s begging to make ends meet, when he probably should be in school for a boy his age.

“I am sad this morning. I was heading to the Ghana Institute of Journalism campus and I met [Strika]. You would ask who is [Strika]? [Strika] starred in the movie Beast of No Nations. The said film that made Abraham Attah. Today I met him begging for money on the road leading to GIJ. I called him and brought him to campus. Speaking to him, he tells me he now works with a gentleman who sells yam at Agbogbloshie Market. He stays with his grandma at North Kaneshie.”