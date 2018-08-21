Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Strika ran away from school, he is not a beggar- manager


Beasts of No Nation Strika ran away from school, he is not a beggar- manager

It follows report by Pulse.com.gh that actor, who debuted in Netflix's first original feature film, Beast of No Nation now begs on the streets of Accra.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye who played ‘Strika’ in ‘Beasts of No Nation' movie is not into alms begging, his manager has said.

It follows report by Pulse.com.gh that the actor, who debuted in Netflix's first original feature film, Beasts of No Nation now begs on the streets of Accra.

READ MORE: I will star in local movies only if they feature on Netflix – Abraham Attah

He starred alongside Abraham Attah and Idris Elba who were undoubtedly the stars of the movie.

play

 

“He is not a beggar. He is currently a pupil of Cape Coast Montessori School and in Class 5, skrika's manager, Mawuko Kuadzi, told Citinewsroom.com. "After the Beast of No Nation audition, we realized that he was not fluent in English and was not going to school, so we decided to take him to school.”

Stika's plight was highlighted by a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Caleb Nii Boye.

In a post on Facebook, Boye narrates meeting Strika and he’s begging to make ends meet, when he probably should be in school for a boy his age.

play

READ MORE: Watch trailer for new feature-film starring Efya, Kumi Obuobisa, Fred Amugi, Akofa Edjeani, others

“I am sad this morning. I was heading to the Ghana Institute of Journalism campus and I met [Strika]. You would ask who is [Strika]? [Strika] starred in the movie Beast of No Nations. The said film that made Abraham Attah. Today I met him begging for money on the road leading to GIJ. I called him and brought him to campus. Speaking to him, he tells me he now works with a gentleman who sells yam at Agbogbloshie Market. He stays with his grandma at North Kaneshie.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse List: 6 female celebrities who have starred in movies this year 2018 Pulse List 6 female celebrities who have starred in movies this year 2018
Content monetisation: MTN Ghana empowers online content creators with Shortz platform Content monetisation MTN Ghana empowers online content creators with Shortz platform
Made in Gidi: What is Linda Ikeji's 'raunchy' reality TV series really about? Made in Gidi What is Linda Ikeji's 'raunchy' reality TV series really about?
Pulse Movie Review: There's enough to thrill and bore in The Equalizer 2 Pulse Movie Review There's enough to thrill and bore in The Equalizer 2
Fantasy Dome: Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12 Fantasy Dome Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12
Gollywood!! I will star in local movies only if they feature on Netflix – Abraham Attah Gollywood!! I will star in local movies only if they feature on Netflix – Abraham Attah

Recommended Videos

Video: Lucky official trailer Video Lucky official trailer
Worst Brand Name? Gollywood is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard - KSM Worst Brand Name? Gollywood is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard - KSM
Leila Djansi: I don’t want any of my films to be called ‘Gollywood’ Leila Djansi I don’t want any of my films to be called ‘Gollywood’



Top Articles

1 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
2 Beasts of No Nation Strika ran away from school, he is not a beggar-...bullet
3 Best Ghanaian love movies These are the best 10 Ghanaian love movies...bullet
4 Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians lovedbullet
5 Pulse List 6 female celebrities who have starred in movies this...bullet
6 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
7 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
8 Fantasy Dome Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo...bullet
9 "My Name Is Ramadan" Stonebwoy stars in new Kobi Rana...bullet
10 The only one New fascinating telenovelo "Mara" takes...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 6 female celebrities who have starred in movies this year 2018
Content monetisation MTN Ghana empowers online content creators with Shortz platform
Fantasy Dome Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12
Gollywood!! I will star in local movies only if they feature on Netflix – Abraham Attah
"Lucky" Watch trailer for new feature-film starring Efya, Kumi Obuobisa, Fred Amugi, Akofa Edjeani, others
AMAA Organizers to announce 2018 nominations August 3
Odo Wahala KSM brings the world’s first electronic to Ghana
Official Black Star International Film Festival Selection released
Ghana Movie Industry Gollywood is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard - KSM
The only one New fascinating telenovelo "Mara" takes over the Ghanaian airwaves

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Nestle Yelo Pèppè - Trailerbullet
3 Video Lucky official trailerbullet
4 Video Daddy Lumba, Lilwin, Akrobeto on set of new moviebullet
5 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood moviesbullet
6 VIDEO "Be My Woman" short film 2017bullet

Movies

Lucky official trailer
"Lucky" Watch trailer for new feature-film starring Efya, Kumi Obuobisa, Fred Amugi, Akofa Edjeani, others
Organizers to announce 2018 nominations August 3
AMAA Organizers to announce 2018 nominations August 3
Power Twitter react to Kendrick Lamar's acting debut in Episode 5 of TV series
KSM brings the world’s first electronic to Ghana
Odo Wahala KSM brings the world’s first electronic to Ghana