The 1994 animated film has been a favourite of many movie lovers. Though the Disney film is an animated one, the voices of real people are used for the characters in the global hit movie.
Ghanaians on Twitter cast locals for The Lion King remake
Some Ghanaians have taken it upon themselves to remake The Lion King film with Ghanaian actors.
The Lion King movie is about Simba, a young lion prince, that fled from his kingdom after the murder of his father, Mufasa. Years later, he encountered Nala, a lioness, that encouraged and supported him to return to his kingdom and take back what is rightfully his from his evil uncle.
In the latest remake of the Lion King, released in 2019, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter played the characters of Simba and Nala. Beyonce's role in the movie inspired her Lion King album which fearured Shatta Wale and other African acts.
Bringing the remake concept, some Ghanaians on Twitter believe some of the Ghanaian actors will best fit into certain characters in the movie to make it more fun.
It started when a tweep, @Koffy_9 asked "Guys! I got a question. If you were casting Ghanaian actors and actresses for Lion King, who would you cast for each role?" and fellow tweeps came up with their best ideas.
Some users suggested that Kofi Ajorlolo will be Mufasa with John Dumelo as Simba and Ot3333l3 as Pumba. "Well simba is defo Majeed and Nala Nadia," a Twitter user added.Another said "Lil win will be one of the hyenas for sure".
See the tweets below and share your thoughts with us. Must we have a Ghanaian version of The Lion King, if yes which Ghanaian actors best fit The Lion King Characters?
