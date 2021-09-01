The Lion King movie is about Simba, a young lion prince, that fled from his kingdom after the murder of his father, Mufasa. Years later, he encountered Nala, a lioness, that encouraged and supported him to return to his kingdom and take back what is rightfully his from his evil uncle.

Disney

In the latest remake of the Lion King, released in 2019, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter played the characters of Simba and Nala. Beyonce's role in the movie inspired her Lion King album which fearured Shatta Wale and other African acts.

Bringing the remake concept, some Ghanaians on Twitter believe some of the Ghanaian actors will best fit into certain characters in the movie to make it more fun.

It started when a tweep, @Koffy_9 asked "Guys! I got a question. If you were casting Ghanaian actors and actresses for Lion King, who would you cast for each role?" and fellow tweeps came up with their best ideas.

Some users suggested that Kofi Ajorlolo will be Mufasa with John Dumelo as Simba and Ot3333l3 as Pumba. "Well simba is defo Majeed and Nala Nadia," a Twitter user added.Another said "Lil win will be one of the hyenas for sure".