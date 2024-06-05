'The Weekend' movie featuring James Gardiner selected for 2024 Tribeca Festival

"The Weekend," directed by the talented filmmaker Daniel Oriahi, is about Nikya, orphaned at a young age, who has finally found the family she always wanted in her fiancé, Luke. Now, there is only one thing that would make her life complete: meeting his parents and relatives.

However, Luke is reticent, having not been home in over a decade. Longing for connection, Nikya pushes him to reconcile with his past, and soon they are off to Luke’s childhood home. While there, Nikya learns that family baggage can be harder to stomach than she assumed.

The cast also includes top African actors like Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Meg Otanwa, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Gloria Anozie-Young, and Damilola Ogunsi.

James Gardiner took to social media to share his excitement over the movie making it to The Tribeca Festival. "Can’t keep calm! We’re off to @tribeca guys! 🥳😮‍💨," he wrote to a set photo he shared on Instagram.

Colleague actor, Majid Michel, sharing his excitement dropped a comment saying " u go catch tribeca me den @gambi_know go dey wait you for der," with Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo adding that "Congrats James👏👏👏 Continue to conquer the world".

Director of 'The Weekend', Daniel Oriahi, also shared with his Instagram followers that "“I'm thrilled to share that my latest film, "The Weekend," has been chosen as an Official Selection for the 2024 Tribeca Festival (@tribeca), happening from June 5-16, 2024, in NYC.”

