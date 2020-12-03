A viral video that shows Bibi Bright, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, Prince David Osei, Cwesi Oteng among others, telling the constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon to vote for Lydia Alhassan, who is John Dumelo's political opponent, has stirred emotions.

According to some social media users, following how Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, threw a jab at John Dumelo, insinuating that parliament is for serious people and not just actors who think they are popular, John deserves sympathy and support from his colleagues in the creative arts industry.

However, others believe it is not a big deal so far as the actors who campaigned against him are known NPP sympathizers. Amidst it all, colleague actor has penned an emotional letter to support John Dumelo and his message is melting hearts on social media.

James Gardiner

He wrote " Dear John, I hope you are doing well and staying safe. I decided to make this letter public because I would like for everyone who isn’t paying attention to see how driven and relentless you are in vying for a challenging position of service to mankind. I’ve known you for many years but this is beyond friendship".

He continued that " if there’s one thing I would commend u about, it would be your spirit of resilience and how you make it look so effortless!!! How do you do it? I know you’ve had some downs, but you don’t stay down, you get back up, dust yourself off and keep moving. We learn from our mistakes".

Actors Campaign against John Dumelo

"Kofi, I’m sure a lot of people would doubt you in your quest to become the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency but I know that, that even rekindles your energy to keep you going. It started off as a dismissal conversation, then you won the primaries and then the reality set in! You didn’t just get here overnight. It’s the passion you’ve had also for politics," he assured the actor of his support.

Speaking about John Dumelo's work an aspiring MP, James stated that " it is glaringly obvious you have done more than enough to set an example of service to humanity. Though you are not an MP yet, you have, in your own little way shown a glimpse of hope in the good things you are setting out to do for the people".

Further highlighting on John Dumelo's works the constituency, he added that "donation of laptops to students, Startup Capitals for the needy to start their businesses, a Mushroom Initiative as an employment avenue. Your donations and your dedication during these ‘not so ordinary’ times have been remarkable! You were there during the fire outbreak and during the floody times. You were there to give a helping hand whenever and wherever you could. You’ve always been there. And for that I say Ayekoo!!".

The father of one who has been a long time close friend to John Dumelo concluded his message saying that " a lot of people may say that all your good works you’ve done are a desperate solicitation for votes, but I pray you stay true to your course, yourself and to the people".

"You present another opportunity to show and prove that creatives are layered people of substance (and more than just ‘entertainers’) I hope that in the end, after all this is over, you would proudly stand in your office, look back at the toil and sweat u shed and tell your constituents and yourself, ‘We did it.’ Get to work already John! We move! #Idey4u".

The post has since gathered over 15,000 likes and more than 800 comments with some from some actors agreeing to his message. Fred Nuamah wrote "James James!!! I love this letter... @johndumelo1 God is in control my brother" with Selly Galley adding that " I admire this friendship. This is so nice of you Jay. God bless your true heart".

Yvonne Okoro wrote " I wish him all the best" and actress Berlinda Dzata added that "God bless you James. @Johndumelo1 abaa nu d3 waa Faaa".