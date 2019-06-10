The company launched Ghana’s first ever online cinemas on Saturday, June 8 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, and also announced its partnership deal with Sparrow Productions to shoot a new movie titled “A Husband For Daddy” for its platform.

Starring Jackie Appiah, John Dumelo, Kofi Adjololo, James Gardiner, Yvonne Okoro and more, the drama-film will be directed by Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso.

The CEO of Mtech, Chimere Mbonu in his explanation to the media and the general public on the company’s decision to stand firm, veer away from the norm of going to cinemas to watch the film, “Moovee is a platform that makes your movie viewing smooth without any trouble’’ he said.

Moovee gives movie lovers the cinematic euphoria right at the comfort of their homes, prevent the hectic traffic moment in the process of getting to the cinemas, and it’s very affordable and also gives global exposure to the Ghanaian film industry.

Shirley Frimpong Manso thanked the executive of Mtech for the partnership.

“A Husband For Daddy”, a father’s last wish for his two daughters (Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Okoro) is to see them bring their potential men home for marriage, but the process of choosing the perfect men led to several unexpected events.

The cast expressed their profound joy about the Moovee platform and edged all their fans and movie enthusiasts to watch them for the first online premiere on July 26.