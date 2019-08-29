Jackie made the comment to emphasize that Nigeria is like home to her.“We are Africans, we are one, I don’t like all these kind of tribalism stuff, we are one people we are one Africa … they treat us well when we go to Nigeria, we are treated very well as foreigners” she said in a video sighted by pulse.com.gh

The ace actress added that she can say the larger population of her fans are Nigerians because she is appreciated in the West African country. “I am happy that we work in Nigeria. Nigerians do appreciate me. I can say the majority of my fans probably could be Nigerians.”

According to the actress, Nigerians see Ghana as their sister country, therefore she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with her shooting a lot of Nollywood films and she is even looking forward to shooting movies in other African countries.

Watch the interview below.