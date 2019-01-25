This action, according to colleague actress, Gloria Sarfo, is one that brings shame to Ghanaian actors and as an industry player, she can’t keep quiet about.

Gloria in a comment relating to Xandy taking off her pant has said that “these nonsense must stop, they go a long way to tarnish the reputation of our industry so I will not keep quiet”.

READ ALSO: NPP does not care about me - Yvonne Nelson

Though a fan suggested to Miss Sarfo to watch the full interview to a point which shows Xandy actually had another underwear beneath the one she removed, she said: “Nothing I repeat nothing will make me watch that unfortunate interview no!”

Do we have a cooking beef here or you think Miss Gloria’s comment is justifiable? Read her comment and share your thought with us.