‘You are mad if you tell me you act full time in Ghana’ - Selassie Ibrahim

She added that anyone who claims to act full time in Ghana will die of hunger if he or she does not have any side job to augment the meager amount of money they make from acting.

Selassie Ibrahim, who is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and the CEO of Smarttys Management and production, advised her colleagues to have other businesses which terms as hobbies to get money to support their lavish lifestyle on social media.

According to her, the movie gigs usually come once in every three months and that cannot sustain anyone to depend on only acting.

"...I keep telling them you cannot tell me you are a full-time actress in Ghana, there is something wrong with you. You cannot call yourself a full-time actress or actor, you must be sick in the head," she stated.

"You will be hungry and die a pauper. You need to find something else to do. If it is a business you can do, call it a hobby. I have a setup and other stuffs, but how about ordinary person acting? You called every three months for a role in movies. It cannot sustain you."

She went on to add that my advice is that we are not there yet, storytelling is a powerful tool, but you must have something on the side because if you are attracted to beautiful things, you must work.