Mr. Ibu's burial set for June 28

The Okafor family of Eziokwe Amuri expressed their desire to honor the cherished memory of John Ikechukwu Okafor, highlighting his enduring legacy of love, laughter, and vibrancy even after his passing.

The family extended an invitation for all to join them in commemorating their son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and in-law on the designated date, June 28, 2024.

Mr. Ibu passed away last month while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The funeral proceedings will commence with a high-profile novelty match on Tuesday, June 25th, followed by Mr. Ibu's Night on Wednesday, June 26th, featuring a candlelight procession and live entertainment.

A Christian wake is scheduled for June 27th at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West, while the funeral service will be held on June 28th.