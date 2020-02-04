He passed away at Abaase Domenase in Cape Coast on Sunday, February 2, 2020, following a heart attack.

“The sad news is that Kofi B died at dawn today [February 2, 2020]. He is no more and I am really going to miss him because he was more than a brother to me,” fellow musician Kofi Nti who witnessed his death stated.

Kofi B’s career span more than two decades and has churned out many chart-topping singles and albums. His lyrics capture marital and relationship matters, with sounds from the street of Kumasi.

We share with you top 10 songs of Kofi B which dominated the industry over the years.

Note: This list is in no particular order.

1. Mmobrowa

2. Koforidua Flowers (with Ofori Amponsah)

3. Donkomi (featuring Castro Under Fire)

4. Bantama Kwesi Boakye

5. Yaw Dompre

6. Afia Donkor (featuring Bradez)

7. Si Ejisu

8. Wonti (with Ofori Amponsah)

9. Belinda (with Ofori Amponsah)

10. Sherry (featuring Yoggi Doggi)