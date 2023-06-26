ADVERTISEMENT
2023 BET Awards: Camidoh misses out on Best New International Act award to Libianca

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian artiste, Camidoh recently missed out on the 2023 BET Viewers Choice: Best New International Act award.

Camidoh
Camidoh

The honor ultimately went to the talented Cameroonian singer/songwriter, Libianca.

Camidoh was nominated alongside Asake, FLO, Libianca, Maureen, MC Ryan SP, Paris Cooper, Raye, and Wereno.

While the outcome may not have favored Camidoh, West Africa made a strong impression at the renowned international award ceremony.

Nigerian singer Davido, in particular, captivated the audience with an electrifying performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Showcasing a medley of his chart-topping hits "Feel" and "Unavailable" from his latest album, 'Timeless,' the DMW Boss had the crowd bouncing and streaming.

This remarkable display of talent solidified Davido as the second Nigerian artiste to grace the stage of "Culture's Biggest Night," following in the footsteps of Fireboy DML, who performed last year with the smash hit "Peru."

The 2023 BET Awards came off the night of Sunday, June 25th 2023 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
