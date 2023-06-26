The honor ultimately went to the talented Cameroonian singer/songwriter, Libianca.
2023 BET Awards: Camidoh misses out on Best New International Act award to Libianca
Ghanaian artiste, Camidoh recently missed out on the 2023 BET Viewers Choice: Best New International Act award.
Recommended articles
Camidoh was nominated alongside Asake, FLO, Libianca, Maureen, MC Ryan SP, Paris Cooper, Raye, and Wereno.
While the outcome may not have favored Camidoh, West Africa made a strong impression at the renowned international award ceremony.
Nigerian singer Davido, in particular, captivated the audience with an electrifying performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Showcasing a medley of his chart-topping hits "Feel" and "Unavailable" from his latest album, 'Timeless,' the DMW Boss had the crowd bouncing and streaming.
This remarkable display of talent solidified Davido as the second Nigerian artiste to grace the stage of "Culture's Biggest Night," following in the footsteps of Fireboy DML, who performed last year with the smash hit "Peru."
The 2023 BET Awards came off the night of Sunday, June 25th 2023 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh