5 Ghanaian artistes that stayed relevant after going solo

Some of them put away their pride and work hard to mend their bands to their former glory, but it is as difficult as mending a broken glass

However, some stars after breaking up from the respective bands have stood the tests and trials and still made an impact staying relevant.

Here is a list of artistes still making an impact after going solo.

Efya [Irene & Jane]

After contesting in the first edition of the defunct reality show ‘Stars of the Future’ in 2006. The duo Irene and Jane was formed.

The duo split up some 15 years ago with both silky voices churning their solo path.

While Efya went on to grab top awards and was adjudged the best vocalist of the year consecutively, Irene went private, and in her own words, revealed she experienced major setbacks including addiction and depression.

In March 2021, 3Music Network included Efya on its list of the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music.

Captain Planet[4X4]

Celebrated Ghanaian defunct music group 4X4 made up of Captain Planet, Coded, and Fresh Prince became a household name after their hit song ‘Siklitele’ in 2003.

The band went separate paths in search of individual possibilities but Captain Planet after going solo was able to uphold the trio’s reputation as a monster hit maker with his songs such as ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’ and ‘Abordie”.

Afriyie [Wutah]

Afriyie, a flaming member of the multiple award-winning Ghanaian music group, Wutah which was made up of Wutah Kobby, and Afriyie but parted ways in 2010 and reunited in 2017, and split again in 2019.

‘Big Dreams’ and ‘Kotosa’ were some of their known songs.

Afriyie is still on the journey of upholding the reputation of the group, his hit releases such as ‘Love Of my life’ and ‘Here to Stay’ paved the way to his win at VGMA for the ‘The Best Male Vocal Performer of the Year Award.

Sparqlyn (Dunsin)

Dunsin, a celebrated Hiplife music group then made up of Ernest Obeng aka Omega, Ernest Wiafe-Koranteng aka Sweet Lips and Ahmed Kenneh Larweh aka Sparqlyn have records including “fefeefe”, “Oyadieyie” and “Falaa” which was formed in 2003, started recording professionally in 2005 and got their first smash hit ‘Oyeadieyie’.

Sparqlyn, after going solo has released a lot of good songs such as ‘Your Body’, and “Tumpa” that are doing very well on various streaming platforms.

Dada Hafco [Mframa]

Born Terry Asare Boamah, and goes by the moniker Dada Hafco a Ghanaian high-life musician formerly with the band Mframa before going solo.