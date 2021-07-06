While the jet ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance, their bodies were not, despite a search by the police. The pair remain missing to date.

According to the law, a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him.

This means both lost persons will be declared dead after today, and their families can hold a funeral for them.

Though his return is almost impossible, many fans of his and close friends have high hopes that he will come back one day.

As we mark seven years of his absence in the industry, Pulse.com.gh has compiled a list of six of his hottest and chart-topping songs that defined contemporary hiplife.

Note: This list is not ranked.

1. “Odo Pa” feat. Baby Jet & Kofi Kinaata

Produced by Kayway, the award-winning song is the first song released under Asamoah Gyan's Baby Jet Music Productions. It blends highlife, afrobeats and hiplife, though it qualifies as afrobeats.

2. “African Girls” feat. Baby Jet (Asamoah Gyan)

The second song released under Asamoah Gyan's Baby Jet Music Productions, the fast-tempo song also blends afrobeats and hiplife, but stands out as contemporary hiplife.

3. “Seihor” feat. D-Black

This was a back-to-back collaboration with D-Black. The party banger was released just two months to his disappearance.

4. “Toffee”

This mad jam brought the G-Unit vibes to Ghana. The baggy jeans, blings and all gave the official visual to this song a huge millage.

5. “She Dey Do Me”

The third song under Baby Jet Music Productions, the song made Asamoah Gyan's 'Owole Monko' popular.

6. “Makoma” feat. Kwabena Kwabena