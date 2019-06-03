After dazzling audience for weeks, Nakeeyat – who is one of the show’s favourites, was named the winner on Sunday, June 2.

She wowed hundreds of live audience and television viewers at the grand finale on Sunday, beating a stiff competition from seven other finalists to reach the top.

The Pank Baby College pupil takes home a cash prize of GHC10,000, a GHC15,000 educational fund, an all-expense paid trip to the United Kingdom, and souvenirs from sponsors.

Phronesis Nene Kwadwo Sackitey, 10-year old saxophonist, who placed second receives a cash prize of GHC8,000, a GHC10,000 educational fund and souvenirs from sponsors.

Singer Prince Okyere came third. He receives a GHC6,000 cash prize, a GHC8,000 educational fund as well as souvenirs from sponsors.

Rapper and dancehall act, SconzyGH came fourth and receives a GHC4,000 cash prize and a GHC7,000 educational fund plus souvenirs from sponsors.

Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Eddi Khae and Talented Kidz season nine winner, Yung King Clef joined the kids to entertain patrons of the show with their hit songs.