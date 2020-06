This debut release is Gakpey’s major appearance on the entertainment scene after his decision to pursue music as a professional career.

“Man Dey” is a soothing Afro-Beats song which is aimed at inspiring young men to work hard and be better people.

With influence from indigenous beats from Ghana and Nigeria, Gakpey is able to deliver witty lyrics through this resonating African sound.

Stream “Man Dey” by Gakpey, produced by Qidi Siq Beatz below;