Afua Asantewaa sets date for new sing-a-thon attempt after disqualification

Afua Asantewaa Pulse Ghana

“Here we go!!! I’m excited and ready,” Afua captioned the official flyer announcing the event on Instagram.

Many netizens, including celebrities, have expressed their support and joy at Afua’s decision to try again. Some have praised her determination, commending her for not giving up on her dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Pulse Ghana

Background

Afua Asantewaa first attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the 'longest singing marathon by an individual' in 2023.

The event, held from 24 to 29 December 2023, received widespread support from Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the event was conducted successfully, Afua was not officially recognised for the record. According to Guinness World Records, her attempt was disqualified due to breaches of certain guidelines.

Why Asantewaa was Disqualified

In response to an email from JoyFM's Kwame Dadzie inquiring about the disqualification, it was revealed that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was unsuccessful due to guidelines regarding rest break timings not being followed.

In a statement by the PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya, it was clarified that these are standard rules that could not have been overlooked.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the statement read.