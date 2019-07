The official video to Agbeshie’s viral smash hit is definitely unveiling the subtle message behind the song. Please be guided as this video may or may not contain adult content.

The official video was shot on location in Ghana by award-winning Ghanaian Video Director and Cinematographer, Prince Dovlo and produced by Unkle Beatz.

Stream below the official video of “Wrowroho” by Agbeshie featuring Medikal, shot and directed by Prince Dovlo with music production credits to Unkle Beatz.