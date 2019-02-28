According to “Heyba” rapper who was speaking on Kumasi-based radio station, Luv FM, he sees Sarkodie as a rapper who also represent the Akans and a "beef" between them will be too sensitive due to their tribal backgrounds.

“I think in the space of hip-hop people match up rappers who they think have the same rap prowess or dexterity.

I don’t think going at Sarkodie will be a good thing to do because I represent a group of people even though I am loved by Ghana" adomfmonine.com quoted the rapper to have said.

In further explanation, Edem added that "I am seen as someone who reps Ewes and he is a Twi artiste representing the Akans. It's not right to do such [beef] in a country where we are still struggling with tribalism”.

Do you agree?