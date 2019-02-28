Speaking on Hitz FM, Kwaisey Pee mentioned that he can only consider embattled Menzgold C.E.O, Nana Appiah Mensah as a celebrity if truly he owns a private jet in addition to his fleet of cars.

In continuation, the singer opined that a celebrity should be defined by an outrageous luxury and affluent lifestyle at their disposal.

“I’ve lived in the western world traveling around, when we talk about celebrities you know, I don’t like that word, I don’t like to be called that, I want to get somewhere they will call you that,” he told radio host KMJ.

Based on Kwaisey’s analogy as he explained on Day Break Hitz, the filthy rich pastors with bodyguards are those who can be called celebrities in Ghana and nobody else.

“Ghana there’s no celebrity here, Ghana here, no celebrity, they don’t have what it takes, we don’t have it takes,” Kwaisey emphasized.

He was asked if Daddy Lumba, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy are not celebrities too and he replied asking that “do they own Lamborghini, do they have private jets, there are certain you need to own for people, the world to call you a celebrity, not just the name”.

Do you agree with Kwaisey Pee? Share your thoughts with us