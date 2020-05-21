According to her, “Street” which was released on Tuesday hasn’t gained much traction but if she released a diss song, the case would have been different.

She said Ghanaians prefer diss songs to good music, adding that people criticised her beef with Eno Barony but deep down they loved it more than Tupac and Biggie’s beef.

Sista Afia stated this in a tweet yesterday, saying “As I drop correct song wey no be diss, nobody dey make noise about am. Make I drop some hardcore rap riiiight now, u ppl go dey my time line top dey talk plenty. U do like u no dey like the way I dey beef but deep down u dey enjoy am pass 2pac and Biggie own.”