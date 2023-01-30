ADVERTISEMENT
Aside the buzz, there's nothing extra about Sarkodie's song with Bob Marley - Mr Logic

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Mr. Logic has claimed that Sarkodie’s rendition of ‘Stir It Up ‘has nothing extraordinary.

According to him, Sarkodie could have done better than what he did with the remix adding that it lacks the African touch that would have greatly enhanced its appeal.

Speaking on the United Showbiz hosted by Abeiku Santana on January 28, 2023, he said: "You don't feel Sark's presence so much because you cannot feel the African vibe but the normal Ghanaian will say it doesn't matter.

Mr Logic also claimed that the song failed to achieve its objective because there’s no African feel to it. He added that, aside from the Bob Marley tag on the song, it’s nothing to write home about.

According to him, Sarkodie had the opportunity to make the song Ghanaian but failed to.

Mr Logic is also of the view that "If Sark was able to command the production and had said that he is a Ghanaian known for his Twi rap and this is how our progressions go. I want the song to be made to feel more African and Ghanaian for me, then you would have said that it sounds different."

He added: "You would have had a rendition. Now, what you have is a refix aside from the buzz of it being Bob Marley, there is nothing extra about it."

On January 18, word spread on social media about the B.E.T award-winning rapper securing a project with the late Bob Marley.

The iconic song “Stir It Up” by Bob Marley and The Wailers was given a fresh spin by the “landlord” of Ghanaian music.

The rap icon who is known for rapping in Twi added his signature twi verse to the song to make it feel African.

The remix aspires to forge ties between the African continent and the Caribbean while also eloquently expressing the Black and African diaspora’s universal existential bond.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
