When AY Poyoo popped up a few months ago, Ghanaian netizens did everything in their power to see them battle for supremacy.

And finally, it has happened. The two spent 2 minutes to prove to Ghanaians who really got the real talent.

Ablekuma Nana Lace kicked off the battle with his sweet vocals while AY – in his usual element – dropped some comic verses.

In the end, there was a split vote – even though most people claim Ablekuma Nana Lace won with his vocal prowess.

Watch the two battle for supremacy below.