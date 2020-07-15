The Ghanaian internet sensation has gathered 1 million YouTube views with his ‘I,m The Goat’ within a month and that is a feat because he becomes the first youngest Ghanaian rapper to hit that record as a breakout star.

Before this, the video went viral and won the attention of Ghanaian Hollywood actor and comedian Michael Blackson who had shared a refix of it with his face replacing AY Poyoo and that also witnessed more 1 million views on his Instagram page.

The likes of Snoop Dogg among others reacted to the Ghanaian rapper’s style and he has even landed an international collaboration with South Africa’s BET award-winning singer, Sho Madjozie, who is a fan of AY Poyoo as well.

Michael Blackson and AY Poyoo

In celebration of his achievement, the viral rapper known for not wearing shirts with chains hanging over his neck has dropped another freestyle which is also making waves on social media – watch it in the video below.