Ayeyi 2019 with Daughters of Glorious Jesus

The highlight of the programme which started at 10:30 am saw Daughters of Glorious Jesus minister for over an hour of non-stop gospel music, displaying an excellent stage performance which kept the congregation on their feet throughout the ministration.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus ministers @ Ayeyi 2019

The chapel was packed beyond the attendance for a normal Sunday church service, following the invitation of a lot of guests to grace the occasion.

The sermon was delivered by Very. Rev. Shadrack Piesie Asiedu-Larbi, the Diocesan Youth Organiser (DYO) of the Northern Accra Diocese.

Rhema Melody, a wing of the Bethel Methodist Youth Fellowship-Kokomlemle, set the tone with touching gospel music, before Contemporary Gospel Musician, Nathaniel Mensah, took the baton from them to pour out a series of Methodist Hymns to electrify the whole auditorium.

The Bethel Methodist Youth Fellowship Drama Group ushered in the main artistes for the occasion, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, by performing a Melo Drama and Choreography.

And when Daughters of Glorious Jesus finally took over the microphone they sang their hearts out in praise and worship to God while the congregation also soaked up the songs.

There was also a cutting of cake, led by the pioneers of the fellowship (1974 batch), to mark the 45th-anniversary celebration.

This was followed by the presentation of awards to some well-deserving members and executives of the Bethel Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF)-Kokomlemle.

Kwaku Seyram was honoured as the Most Dedicated Member of the fellowship. Having joined the church in 2017, he rose to the high position of an Assistant Porter by September 2019, after a successful conduction of elections. Hard work, dedication and punctuality have been his weapons.

Four executives were also appreciated for their extraordinary service in the discharge of their duties. They are Bro. Richard Owusu, Sis. Patricia Ntiamoah, Sis. Susan Walker and Sis. Marian Appiah.

An anniversary brochure which has chronicled vital activities of the fellowship since 1974 was auctioned. Thomas Freeman N. Yeboah, the leader of the Youth Fellowship, bought the first copy for GHC 200.

Also, citations were presented to the following church members: Mr. Kwame Addo, Mr. Ato Aidoo-Hagan, Mr. Humphrey Kesse-Antwi and Madam Agnes Ntiamoah,for their immense contribution to the MYF.

The 45th anniversary of the Bethel Methodist Youth Fellowship washeld under the theme “Celebrating 45 years of Work, Witness & Worship: The impact on the Past, Present and the Future Youth”. The anniversary was launched on Sunday 15th September 2019 by Very. Rev. Ishmael Tetteh, the Director of Youth Ministries of the Methodist Church Ghana.

The actual celebration started on Saturday, November 2, with a Community Health Screening to give back to the people at Kokomlemle and other surrounding environs.

This was followed by Street Evangelism & Hiking on the Aburi Mountain on Saturday, November 9, to win souls for the Church of Christ as required of every Christian as a Great Commission (Mathew 28:19).

Old members of the fellowship also had a part to play in the celebration when they joined current members during a ‘Homecoming’ on Saturday, November 16, at the Mission House of the church at Kokomlemle. They dined together, shared fond memories, fraternized and also contributed to support the anniversary.

Ayeyi 2019, which was the climax of the 45th anniversary celebration, was moderated by Bro. Stephen Ansong and Sis. Doreen Tanihu. The programme was sponsored by KFB Pharmacy, Airport View Hotel and TECNO Mobile.

The Planning Committee for the 45th anniversary was:

Bro. Desmond Ampaw Asiedu- Chairman

Bro. Thomas Freeman Yeboah- Member

Bro. Ernest Krampah Buabeng- Member

Bro. Eric Darkwah- Member

Bro. Samuel Asiedu- Member

Bro. Frank Owusu- Member

Sis. Susanna Walker- Member

Co-opted member

Forster Nana Ofori Addo