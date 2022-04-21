RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

According to Banky W, Wizkid released two solo albums before leaving EME, rather than the five required by his contract.

Banky W and Wizkid

The Nigerian singer, music executive, and politician spoke with Bounce Networks' Ebuka. Banky W spoke about his deal with Wizkid and how they ended things in the interview with his wife and nollywood actress, Adesua.

When discussing his contract with Wizkid and how they parted ways, he stated that Wizkid wanted to leave despite the fact that he had not fulfilled the terms of his contract. He revealed that Wizkid only released two albums, as opposed to the five stipulated in his contract. In his words,

"I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums... I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don't want anybody to stay where they want to stay."

When asked if he tried to talk him out of it, he replied, "No, because I could tell that mentally he was ready to do other things. For me, I just felt like some things are just meant to happen for a season and that was the season we were meant to work together."

Recall that Wizkid joined Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009 and released two albums, 'Superstar' (2011) and 'Ayo' (2014), before leaving the label in 2014.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

