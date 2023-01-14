The BBC 1xtra platform is a channel that amplifies black music and culture.
BBC 1xtra Hotfor2023 campaign, Black Sherif shortlisted
Ghana's wanderer and darling boy, Black Sherif has been recognized by BBC 1xtra as part of the artists to be on the hawk via their eminent Hotfor2023 campaign.
Recommended articles
The Konongo native was listed alongside A-list incredible artists who are horned to excel in 2023 and beyond according to the British black music powerhouse.
The artists tipped on the list include; Nigerian barbie Ayra Starr, the sensational British female group, Flo, Doechi, Cristale, Nemzz, and Debbie.
Blacko strongly headlined his shows both in the UK and Ghana and gave out a stellar performance on the 25th MOBO Awards grand stage at the OVO arena in Wembley, UK.
2022 has been an incredible ride for the young champ, Black Sherif released his debut body of art ‘The Villain I Never Was’ which is globally topping charting across various digital streaming platforms and breaking numbers.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh