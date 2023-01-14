ADVERTISEMENT
BBC 1xtra Hotfor2023 campaign, Black Sherif shortlisted

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana's wanderer and darling boy, Black Sherif has been recognized by BBC 1xtra as part of the artists to be on the hawk via their eminent Hotfor2023 campaign.

Blacko
Blacko

The BBC 1xtra platform is a channel that amplifies black music and culture.

The Konongo native was listed alongside A-list incredible artists who are horned to excel in 2023 and beyond according to the British black music powerhouse.

The artists tipped on the list include; Nigerian barbie Ayra Starr, the sensational British female group, Flo, Doechi, Cristale, Nemzz, and Debbie.

Blacko strongly headlined his shows both in the UK and Ghana and gave out a stellar performance on the 25th MOBO Awards grand stage at the OVO arena in Wembley, UK.

2022 has been an incredible ride for the young champ, Black Sherif released his debut body of art ‘The Villain I Never Was’ which is globally topping charting across various digital streaming platforms and breaking numbers.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

