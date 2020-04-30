The musician is preparing to release a new single titled “Overcome” on Friday, May 1, and according to her, proceeds from the song will go into the COVID-19 Trust Fund set up by the Government of Ghana.

The “Beshiwo” hitmaker made this known through an Instagram post on Thursday.

He shared the artwork for the song and accompanied with a long caption: “When the going gets tough. That’s when the tough gets going... In the face of adversity, they stood for us.. The wind blew and many trees fell. The earth shook and many times, the grounds almost opened. The skies threatened to fall,

but they only grew stronger and resilient. To the doctors and nurses, To the scientists and pharmacists, To the frontline medical workers, Security and law enforcements... You’re risking your lives for us.Your tenacity and dedication, Competence and diligence, Compassion and love. We say thank you/Medase. The battle is not over, but the victory is assured. With your cooperation and mine, this too shall pass

This is not an official single release but a message of hope, love, resilience and gratitude to these courageous women and men and to everyone who donated and still donating to this course, in one way or the other... tangible or intangible... May God bless you.

Proceeds from this song will be donated to the COVID-19 Trust fund set up by the Government of Ghana.”