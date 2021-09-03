Produced, mix and mastered by K.C Beatz (The Master’s Music), the song carries a relatable message common to a lot of people. As love never gets old fashioned /out of the system so is betrayal.

Humanity keeps us hoping to find true attachments to hold on to. Unfortunately these efforts always never pay off just like chasing faded footsteps. Seeking love and loyalty where hate and disloyalty reside is a dangerous game.

According to Enam, the song is inspired by a betrayal that threw her into a ‘dark and cold space.’

Pulse Ghana

“‘No More’ is a song I wrote at a crucial moment in my life when betrayal had thrown me into a really dark and cold space,” she disclosed in a press statement.

“I was literally going through the motions of questioning myself, seeking answers and advising myself in all aspects. All these came to a perfect end after hearing this trap/soul rhythm that suited my circumstances and served as the perfect canvas for me to share some of the sorrowful conversations I was having with myself. That’s how ‘No More’ was finally created,” she explained.

“No More” is accompanied by a gripping visual that shows the emotional side of Enam. The visual is directed by Gordon Appiah.