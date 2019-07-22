Ever since the 23 Grammy-winning artiste released “Already” off her “The Lion King: The Gift” album, Ghanaians have shared a diverse slant of the afrobeats masterpiece.

Even though the mid-tempo jam has received more positive reviews, a section of Ghanaian music lovers claims the song wasn’t up to the standard.

However, Kumi Guitar thinks the collaboration was well planned to meet the standard of afrobeats music.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, the “Dream” hitmaker said Beyoncé switched her style to suit the afrobeats genre.

To achieve this, Kumi Guitar said Beyoncé dropped her American pop style and sounded like Ghanaian afrobeats singer Becca just to befit the theme of the song.

“When you listen to Beyoncé on ‘Already’ featuring Shatta Wale, you would realise that she sounded like Becca,” he stated.

On why Beyoncé adopted that strategy he said: “She sang in an African tone. She just wanted to sound like an African in order to befit the theme of the album. Her American style wouldn’t have suited the album.”

Kumi Guitar lauded Shatta Wale on achieving this feat and called on Ghanaians to support their artistes.

“Shatta Wale needs to be applauded for his collaboration with Beyoncé,” he stated. “He deserves a big round of applauds.”

“Let’s support our artistes because there are only a few of them competing on the international market. We can’t compare ourselves to Nigerians because their numbers are huge. We should support and pray for artistes like Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, King Promise, Dada Hafco and myself to work with other top artistes. Talking of dancehall, Wizkid cannot even compare himself to Epixode. Imagine Epixode recording a song with JAY-Z, can you say it wouldn’t be nice? Let choose our artistes above others. Foreign artistes are not better than us.”