Bisa Kdei drops anticipated 'Yenkodi' Christmas anthem

Even in tough times, "Yenkodi" is a song that captures the essence of perseverance, moments of happiness and connection, reminding music lovers to appreciate life regardless of how little it serves us with.

This blend of inspiration and celebration is what makes "Yenkodi" a relatable anthem for many, particularly during the upcoming festive season, "Yenkodi" is sure to be on every party playlist. Listen to the song from below.

Bisa Kdei, a celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician and songwriter, has crafted a successful discography that has made him a household name in African music. He released his debut album, Thanksgiving, in 2013, featuring hit singles like "Odo Carpenter" and introducing his signature sound, blending traditional highlife with contemporary elements. His second album, Breakthrough (2016), solidified his fame, with songs like "Mansa" and "Brother Brother," both of which became anthems and established him as a top figure in the highlife genre.

In 2018, Bisa Kdei released his third album, Highlife Konnect, which expanded his reach internationally by incorporating collaborations with African artists like Reekado Banks and Patoranking. Notably, his Christmas song "Asew," a fan favourite, was featured in the Hollywood movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, bringing his music to a global audience and showcasing Ghanaian highlife on an international stage.