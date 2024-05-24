B’KEM headlines Christian Fashion Week in West Virginia, USA

B’KEM, renowned for being the first African American male to perform at the Colors of Love platform, continues to make waves in the industry. After headlining the United Christian Fellowship of Arlington's crossover service to ring in the new year of 2024, B’KEM has captivated audiences globally.

He also stood out among thousands of entries to earn a coveted spot on America’s beloved NPR Tiny Desk, where his standout performance of "Taking Over" alongside Ofendaa earned him widespread acclaim and highlighted his exceptional talent.

B’KEM's influence extends beyond his performances. His unforgettable album "Take" has been a beacon of powerful messages, resonating deeply with listeners worldwide. This album, celebrated for its kingdom-centered themes, has garnered impressive streams and rave reviews.

B’KEM recently concluded an African tour and has been featured in numerous prestigious media outlets, including FOX News, Jamaican Gleaner, Pulse Nigeria, Guide Radio, Sunny FM (Ghana), Voyage LA, Afroglobal TV, Rhythmic Rebellion, Maranatha Awards, and FENIX360.

B'KEM was specially booked for the showcase at Christian Fashion Week by NA Management Inc., the event's dedicated showcase company partner. This collaboration underscores the commitment to bringing top-tier talent and inspirational performances to the event.

Christian Fashion Week is not just about music; it is a celebration of top international designers, diverse models, and a movement centred around kingdom values. Attendees will experience a unique fusion of fashion shows, inspirational performances, and uplifting messages that highlight the intersection of creativity and faith.

