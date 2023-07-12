ADVERTISEMENT
Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie nominated for 2023 Headies Awards

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musicians Black Sherif, Camidoh, and Gyakie have been nominated for the 2023 Headies awards in Nigeria.

The organizers of the prestigious award scheme confirmed the nominations in the early hours of Wednesday, July 12.

The Ghanaian music stars have been nominated in the category of Best West African Artiste of The Year, alongside The Therapist from Liberia. This category aims to recognize artists of West African descent who have made remarkable achievements and significant impacts across Africa in the year under review.

Additionally, Black Sherif has received another nomination in the African Artiste of The Year category. He shares this category with renowned Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Rema, Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, and Marwa Loud representing Morocco.

The official date for the 2023 Headies Awards is yet to be announced, building anticipation among music enthusiasts and fans across the continent.

The Headies awards serve as a platform to honor and recognize outstanding artists, celebrating their contributions to the vibrant African music scene.

Dorcas Agambila
