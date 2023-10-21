Black Sherif, Cruise People Limited court hearing adjourned to Nov. 16

However, Her Ladyship Mariama Sammo has ordered that both the Plaintiff and Defendant, along with their legal counsels, must prepare their legal arguments and submit them by November 2, 2023. Black Sherif, the defendant, had filed a motion arguing that the court in Adenta, Ghana, lacked jurisdiction to handle the case. He claimed that the contract for his performance stipulated that any legal proceedings should take place in the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, Cruise People Limited, through its legal team, has submitted an affidavit opposing this motion. They argue that the Adenta High Court does indeed have the jurisdiction to hear and resolve the case since both parties are Ghanaian and conduct their professional activities in Ghana.