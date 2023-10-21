Black Sherif, Cruise People Limited court hearing adjourned to Nov. 16

Both parties were present at the Adenta court Black Sherif's road manager, Frederick Osei, also known as Aubrey, the plaintiff, Daniel Vanderpuye, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Cruise People Limited, and their respective legal representatives.
Cruise People Limited, a Ghanaian art management company Vrs Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif court hearing adjourned to November 16, 2023.
However, Her Ladyship Mariama Sammo has ordered that both the Plaintiff and Defendant, along with their legal counsels, must prepare their legal arguments and submit them by November 2, 2023. Black Sherif, the defendant, had filed a motion arguing that the court in Adenta, Ghana, lacked jurisdiction to handle the case. He claimed that the contract for his performance stipulated that any legal proceedings should take place in the United Kingdom.
On the other hand, Cruise People Limited, through its legal team, has submitted an affidavit opposing this motion. They argue that the Adenta High Court does indeed have the jurisdiction to hear and resolve the case since both parties are Ghanaian and conduct their professional activities in Ghana.
The case against Black Sherif is based on his alleged failure to fulfill an agreement, which resulted in the cancellation of the Afro Cruise Jam concert scheduled for August 2023. Cruise People Limited is seeking 100,000 in compensation for the losses incurred.
