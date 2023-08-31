I do modern highlife with reggae influences - Black Sherif takes up his genre

Black Sherif spoke about his music journey and how he decided to start making music professionally after high school.

He defined Ghana well as he spoke highly about highlife and mentioned some of his Ghanaian influences.

He spoke about how Highlife has influenced his own musical style and how he seeks to blend traditional Ghanaian sounds with modern elements to create unique music.

He described his relationship with highlife as inherent, stating:

“I think I am highlife whatever I do, even most of the rhythms and melodies I use are straight highlife but I didn’t grow back then so this is a modern highlife with reggae influences and stuff”.

Black Sherif’s music is characterized by a contemporary take on highlife, a genre deeply rooted in West African culture.

Black Sherif fondly reminisced about the pivotal role his parents played in introducing him to the world of music.

He revealed that his mum and dad love music, adding that the first time he met his dad, he put him on reggae music, and he felt different.

According to him, his mother’s musical choice further enriched his musical palette. These influences he revealed, not only shaped his taste in music but also sowed the seeds of his own creative journey.

The blend of original music and reggae that he was exposed to early on, laid the groundwork for his distinctive approach to creating music.