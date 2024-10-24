Black Sherif unleashes new anthem ‘Rebel Music’ ahead of sophomore album ‘Iron Boy’

The single comes off the heels of his highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘Iron Boy,’ which has been teased since the start of the year and is slated for release later this year.

‘Rebel Music’ is more than just a song—it’s a rallying cry for anyone battling obstacles while staying true to their vision.

In his signature style that fuses Afrobeats, Trap, Hip hop and highlife, Black Sherif delivers a raw and inspiring message, urging listeners to maintain their focus, even when the world tries to knock them down. The song highlights the importance of staying authentic to one’s craft while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

The 22-year-old delivers on a mastery of production heralded by the incredible Ghanaian producer, Afrolektra, with additional production credit going to Samsney, Joker Nharnah, Loudaa, and Baba wud.

“I’ve been through it, and I know what it feels like to stand up and fight for your dreams,” Black Sherif shares. Rebel Music is for the rebels out there—the ones who refuse to give up and who stay focused no matter the opposition. It’s about pushing forward with strength, passion, and purpose.

Following his monumental success in 2022 with his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, and a plethora of multiple chart-topping singles and international acclaim, Black Sherif is gearing up for the release of Iron Boy, his sophomore album. With Rebel Music setting the tone, the album is expected to explore deeper themes of perseverance, growth, and breaking new frontiers—all while maintaining the energy and authenticity that have made Black Sherif a household name.