ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' featuring Sarkodie is currently number 1 on Youtube for Music

Pulse Mix

Bob Marley & The Wailers, featuring Sarkodie “Stir It Up” remix is currently number 1 on Youtube for Music.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

The song which was released two weeks ago has climbed up to the number spot on YouTube despite all the negative and mixed reactions it received after the release of the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This news was confirmed on Twitter by TINNY ENTERTAINMENT AFRICA(TETE).

The celebrated rapper started his 2023 with an international collaboration with legendary Reggae musician, Bob Marley.

Although the Jamaican star is late, his team decided to release a posthumous version of his smash hit ‘Stir It Up’ with The Wailers.

Featured in this remix is Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. Bob Marley’s team announced on his social media pages.

The song was released on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Sarkodie who was delighted to have this opportunity noted that he was grateful to the Marley family for choosing him for the project.

“What a way to kick start this year!!! Definitely one of the best moments in my career/Life… Big shouts to the team at island records @akosuas_ @Jaykjs and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project by the legend #bobmarley… such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong,” he stated.

The release of the music collaboration has been met with mixed reactions with a lot of industry players not being impressed with the work Sarkodie did on the song.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yaa Pono drags Sarkodie on his yard song

Yaa Pono drags Sarkodie in his new song "Yard"(WATCH)

‘Happy Shatta Day!’ – Sarkodie, Stonebwoy celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday

'It has to happen,' Sarkodie on going on world tour with Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy

Great Ampong Ampong

‘Onyame Akatua’ not a diss to Daddy Lumba – Great Ampong makes a sharp turn

Sarkodie and Samini

Samini -Sarkodie: Two times the big boys teamed up to give us hit songs