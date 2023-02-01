The song which was released two weeks ago has climbed up to the number spot on YouTube despite all the negative and mixed reactions it received after the release of the song.
Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' featuring Sarkodie is currently number 1 on Youtube for Music
Bob Marley & The Wailers, featuring Sarkodie “Stir It Up” remix is currently number 1 on Youtube for Music.
Recommended articles
This news was confirmed on Twitter by TINNY ENTERTAINMENT AFRICA(TETE).
The celebrated rapper started his 2023 with an international collaboration with legendary Reggae musician, Bob Marley.
Although the Jamaican star is late, his team decided to release a posthumous version of his smash hit ‘Stir It Up’ with The Wailers.
Featured in this remix is Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. Bob Marley’s team announced on his social media pages.
The song was released on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Sarkodie who was delighted to have this opportunity noted that he was grateful to the Marley family for choosing him for the project.
“What a way to kick start this year!!! Definitely one of the best moments in my career/Life… Big shouts to the team at island records @akosuas_ @Jaykjs and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project by the legend #bobmarley… such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong,” he stated.
The release of the music collaboration has been met with mixed reactions with a lot of industry players not being impressed with the work Sarkodie did on the song.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh