The song is titled “Ayekoo” and musician signed on to MagicHands Music record label, has featured his label mate Sam Opoku, who has been making waves in the Ghana music scene with his top charting recent releases "The One" and "Picasso".

Ayekoo, the follow up to Boiiisam's previous song "Odo Yewu", is a very infectious hip-hop joint, and on it the two talented acts deliver charisma to the fullest.

There’s no doubt the song produced by Nixie Officivl will dominate the airways in the coming days. Check it out below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.