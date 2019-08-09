Though Catherine Jidula Setakla is not two years old yet and can barely make any constructive speech, she is already singing like her musician father.

The first daughter of the Ghanaian dancehall act has been captured singing her father’s “Shuga” song which features Beenie Man and she seems to know the lines and ad-libs of it very well.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui and Medikal land in Europe for their joint tour

Stonebwoy shared the video of his beautiful daughter singing and the cuteness of it has caught everyone’s attention online and some fans are already hopping she turns a musician too when she grows up.