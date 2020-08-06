On March 31, 2020, Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy took to his Twitter account for side chats with his fans.

Over the past two years, Burna Boy has released three solid bodies of work. According to him, coronavirus was the only thing preventing steps towards a 2020 album. "That’s the plan, as long as this Corona virus thing does not end our usual normal lives," he wrote.

Already, 'Wonderful' has already been released from the album. In the late hours of August 5, 2020, he announced the album via his Instagram page. You can see the announcement below;

