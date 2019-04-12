The mother, who doubles as the “ye” singer’s manageress, however, left his son to tears on stage after their lit performance together when they sang Burna Boy’s hit song “Dangote”.

The duo performed at Burna Boy’s concert in Denver, Colorado, where the attendees were thrilled with the mother and son’s chemistry on the stage.

READ ALSO: I'll even perform for person so far as I am getting paid - Patatpaa

According to a fan, who was present at the show, the singer later tore down in tears, after his mother left the stage.

“@burnaboy performing “Dangote” with his mother on the African Giant Tour. When my guy teared up after.. that’s pride! #burnaboy #africangiant #africangianttour” the fan wrote.

Watch their performance below