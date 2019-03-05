Born, Livingstone Etse Setakla, the singer who is known for countless hit songs such as “Baafira” “Go Higher” “Most Original” among others turns 31-year-old today.

In marking his birthday by himself, Stonewboy shared a photo of himself and wrote “Every Year As We Celebrate Life We Actually Count Down To The Opposite... Nothing Matters So Much More Than The Breathe We Take For Granted!! Indebted To H.I.M The author And finisher Of My Fate Alive For A Purpose..”.

Check out other posts below to see how some celebrities and fans have been celebrating the 2015 BET Best African Act winner so far.

