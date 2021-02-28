The “Bright Future” hitmaker is the first and only Ghanaian musician to be featured on American rapper The Game’s acclaimed “Who Got Game” mixtape.

His feature is currently the most-streamed song on the mixtape, amassing over 40,000 streams on music streaming platform, Soundcloud.

After that success, Chocoboy has blessed his fans and music lovers with a new street drill tune, titled “Y33ba” featuring DarRich.

The promising star has also announced the release of a new EP, titled Welcome to Tweneboa, which is set for release this year.

Stream the visual for Chocoboy’s latest “Y33ba” below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.